Construction Watch: 1111 Elmwood

The southern wing of 1111 Elmwood is fully-framed and waiting for brick work. Chason Affinity Companies is developing the four-story, mixed-use building that will include 40 condominiums and 10,500 sq.ft. of retail space.
Designed by Carmina Wood Morris, the building will contain a mix of one to three-bedroom condominiums. Seven walk up townhomes, five fronting Elmwood and two along Forest, and 33 one and two-story residences are planned.
The fourth floor, and portions of the third, are recessed to reduce the visual impact of the building from ground level. There will be garage parking for 97 vehicles accessible from Forest Avenue.