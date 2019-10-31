Community Building 101 – North Park Community School Renovation Pushes Forward

Back in February, we posted about the conversion of North Park Academy (public School 66) on the corner of Tacoma and Parkside into a community school. In order to accommodate the sweeping changes, and future growth (from 5-8 grade to pre-k to 8), development proposals were sought to update and enhance the building. Stieglitz Snyder Architecture was the firm that was selected for the project, with a spring 2020 construction start and an August 2021 construction finish and occupancy.

On Monday, November 4 (5:30pm), Stieglitz Snyder Architecture will be presenting a public meeting at North Park Community School’s auditorium (780 Parkside Avenue).

“To me, this is one of the most exciting projects underway in North Buffalo,” said Councilmember Joel Feroleto. “Before switching over to a community school, there were only two students who walked to school out of 200! Now, after two years of transitioning to a community school model, 80% of the students live within a mile and a half. And 50% within 7/10’s of a mile. It’s outstanding to seek kids walking to school, and there has been nothing but extremely positive feedback from families and neighbors. The principal, Mrs. Carla Graves, can see the school from her house, and her kids attend the school. In the past, many young families typically left the city for the suburbs because they could not afford to send their kids to private schools, and they didn’t want to bus them across town. Now, with 20 community model Buffalo Public Schools in the city, there is a mounting trend for families to live in the city. There’s no need for buses, and kids can walk to school, their neighborhood parks, commercial districts – it’s a tight-knit community where people look out for one another. The entire family is now invested in the school, and the neighborhood. While there are plenty of things to be excited about in North Buffalo, this is certainly one of the most significant changes.”