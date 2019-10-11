City of Tonawanda Unveils Project with Montante Solar

Montante Solar, a full service developer and installer of commercial/industrial scale solar projects, recently completed the installation of five new solar arrays in the City of Tonawanda. The arrays, installed at the site of the Tonawanda Landfill and on municipal owned buildings, are being heralded for their ability to bring energy costs down for municipal buildings and operations throughout Tonawanda.
“The benefits from this project, both fiscal and environmental, are substantial,” said Dan Montante, president of Montante Solar. “Not only will the power provided from these panels bring the city’s electricity costs down (the arrays will offset upwards of 85% of the city’s energy usage), it will also stabilize those energy costs, which can otherwise be unpredictable.
The carbon savings of this project is equivalent to not burning one hundred thousand gallons of gasoline.
Up until the time that the arrays were installed, the site was essentially a landfill in the center Tonawanda. Montante Solar, in tandem with the City of Tonawanda, and financed by Montante Group and Kenyon Energy, was able to develop, engineer, and construct the arrays, which are now “a symbol of the City of Tonawanda’s forward-thinking attitude and commitment to renewable energy.”
The municipal buildings that benefitted from the project are two Department of Public Works buildings, City Hall, and a Pavilion at Niawanda Park. Altogether, along with the arrays situated at the landfill, the project boasts a total of 1.1 megawatts of solar power generating capacity – a carbon equivalent of powering 160 homes.
In a recent presentation, Montante said, “The benefits from this project, both fiscal and environmental, are substantial. Not only will the power provided from these panels bring the city’s electricity costs down, it will also stabilize those energy costs, which can otherwise be unpredictable. In aggregate, we installed approximately 1.1 megawatts of solar power generating capacity for the City. The project will annually generate one million three hundred thousand kilowatt hours of energy. This project was made possible thanks to the hard work from Mayor Davis and his team here in the City of Tonawanda. Montante Group is a based here in Tonawanda, so it’s special any time we get to work on a project here in the city. I’d also like to extend my gratitude to our partners from Kenyon Energy. Kenyon energy played a major role in financing this project. The City incurred no out of pocket costs associated with the cost of development, construction, or operation of the various solar projects; they will only pay for the electricity produced by the solar arrays.”