Cider Fest: Celebrate autumn with pastries, sausage, hay rides, music, and of course, cider!

The Terrace at Delaware Park will host the Second annual Cider Fest on Sunday, October 6 from Noon to 4:00 p.m. This year promises to bring another special celebration of all things fall, featuring some top-notch hard ciders from local and visiting cideries; as well as fresh baked goods, house made sausages, autumnal pastries, artisan sausages, soup bar, hay rides, live music, kids crafts and more. This is the perfect festival to get the whole family  into the Fall spirit!

General Admission $15 | VIP $35, includes tasting glass and 8 tasting tokens

Event Features:

  • Sample over 2 dozen ciders from Black Bird, 1911, Blackman, City Roots, Blue Toad, Cider Creek, Embark and Nine Pin as well as Craft Beer and seasonal cocktail Samples.
  • Family activities include ‘Hay Rides’ through Delaware park
  • Carmel Apple & Pumpkin decorating
  • Face Painting
  • Food will include a grill with house-made cider sausage, autumn soup bar, local pastry shops, and cider donuts
  • Our Famous Jazz Brunch will feature, live music from Ronny Davis

“The Terrace at Delaware Park is not just a Summer Hot Spot any longer. ” says Jason Davidson, partner, The Terrace,  “We change our menus with the season and never stop doing great seasonal events like Cider Fest. The Panoramic views here are the best in Buffalo every season and my favorite by far are the views in Autumn. We have added heaters to the patio and are working on a Winter enclosure to ensure a unique and comfortable dining experience all year-round.”

CIDER FEST 

Sunday, October 6 | Noon-4:00 p.m.
The Terrace at Delaware Park
Marcy Casino in Delaware Park
199 Lincoln Parkway
Buffalo, NY 14217
Tickets

