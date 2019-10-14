Cider Donut Saturdays @ JAM Parkside Café

During the month of October, JAM Parkside Café is celebrating everything great about the fall season. Of course they are concentrating on the delicious food elements, by introducing Cider Donut Saturdays. The event series started this past Saturday, and continues on throughout the month, which means that you still have time to catch two more! This coming Saturday, visitors to the café will find house made cider donuts, mulled local cider, and maple harvest lattes. Does it get any better than that? Yes, it does.
“We hope to bring back a keg of Barrel + Brines steampunk kombucha over this period! It was a great hit that we just sold out of,” said Matthew Pelkey of JAM, who was at the café this past Saturday. “Then, we have traditional cider donuts as well as those for people with dietary restrictions (V, GF). They are hand tossed in cinnamon and sugar. Also rustic apple tarts. The pastries are made in-house by Rogue Cellar and are a fantastic addition to JAM. The shop smelled incredible this morning! I’d be lying if I said I didn’t eat a couple before heading back home. We’ll also be offering cider, mulled cider and chai cider from Mayer Brothers throughout October. For me, I grew up in the Adirondacks where we have a lot of apple orchards and every fall meant going to the local orchard to get fresh baked cider donuts and cider. It’s part of my DNA. Being able to get that right here in Parkside is a great way to usher in fall!”
You heard the man. Now, mark your calendars for one of the two remaining Saturdays in October. Or even better, stop in twice! For the lovers of the fall season, this is the real deal, located right in the city of Buffalo.
JAM Parkside Café | 301 Parkside Avenue | Buffalo, New York 14214 | (716) 381-8828 | Facebook