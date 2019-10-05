The Child Victims Act was signed into law by Governor Andrew Cuomo on February 14, 2019. Under the provisions of this law, on August 14, 2019, a one-year window opened for victims of sexual assault in New York State – regardless of their age or how long they have been barred by the state’s statute of limitations – to come forward with claims and file a civil lawsuit against their attacker.
Bridie Farrell, former Olympic speed skater and advocate on behalf of childhood sexual abuse and exploitation, was an instrumental force in championing the Child Victims Act through to passing. At age 15, Bridie was sexually abused by her Olympic speed skating teammate. One year after publicly disclosing the trauma she endured, she went on to found NY Loves Kids, a nonprofit focused on supporting and advocating for survivors of sexual abuse and exploitation.
Bridie and NY Loves Kids are coming to Buffalo in October to host a Child Victims Act Panel Discussion aimed at raising awareness around the implications of the Child Victims Act and the larger issue of sexual assault. The panel will be held Monday, Oct. 7, at 3:15pm, in 107 O’Brian Hall on the University at Buffalo North Campus. Exact address is 211 Putnam Way, Buffalo, NY 14260, and attendees are encouraged to park in Froncazk A Lot or Fronczak B Lot. Volunteers will be on hand to direct attendees from those lots to O’Brian Hall.
The panel will feature individuals who were instrumental in championing the Child Victims Act and are still actively engaged in drafting legislation around this issue, as well as local professionals on the front lines of the fight against sexual assault. This is a free event, with the goal of bolstering local conversation.