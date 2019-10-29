Celebrating the Power of Stories at the WNY Children’s Book Expo

It is that time of year when the days grow colder, and the nights grow longer. Time to cozy up indoors. Add a book and you can make an evening of it. If there are children in the home, it is helpful to have a collection of of carefully selected books next to a comfortable chair ready for a reading session.

In recognition of the power of stories, the fifth annual WNY Children’s Book Expo is gearing up to celebrate children’s literature. During KidsLit Week, the WNY Children’s Book Expo hosts a week of events connected to children’s literature. From November 4th through November 8th, there are school and Community Center Author Visits, culminating with Expo Saturday on November 9th from 10:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. in the Buffalo Niagara Convention Center.

The Expo is a free, day-long showcase of new and beloved books for children in pre-K through middle school. There will be forty children’s book authors and illustrators available to interact with children through readings, book-signings, presentation and demonstrations. Amongst them will be Author/Illustrator Jerry Kraft who was recently awarded the Kirkus Prize for Children’s Literature for New Kid, as well as Author/illustrator Peter Brown and Author Gordon Korman.

In the morning, there will be a WNYCBE Educator Event coordinated by Author and Educator, Judy Bradbury. This event requires pre-registration for a limited number of participants who will receive four hours of CTLE credits as well as other gifts and resources.

Currently in its fifth year, the WNY Children’s Book Expo was founded by the owners of Monkey See Monkey Do Children’s Bookstore, Kim Krug and Kathleen Skoog. It is sponsored by Medaille College and supported by Read to Succeed Buffalo as well as an extensive list of corporate sponsors. This year’s Presenting Sponsor is Rich Products and the Rich Family Foundation. Organizers are described as “a group of community business members, volunteers, educators, children’s writers and illustrators who believe in fostering a caring community, based on kindness, respect, and encouragement.” If you share those beliefs, you will want to be there and bring your children with you.

Last year, more than 23,000 students experienced an Author Visit. This year, there are 80 school visits planned through WNY and 24 visits scheduled in Buffalo Public and Charter Schools. That is a 20% increase from 2018. The educator event attracts teachers from Upstate New York, Pennsylvania and Southern Ontario. It is a unique opportunity to connect teachers with authors.

If you are reading this, there is a good possibility that you are a fan of the written word. Whether you are a parent, an educator, or have children on your holiday gift list, you are guaranteed a good selection of books for purchase and events to attend during the Children’s Book Expo. When we take time on a Saturday to celebrate books, we are demonstrating to our children what matters to us. Words backed up by actions, are the most effective teaching strategies.

In 2018, over 3,000 people attended the Expo at Buffalo Niagara Convention Center. Mark Saturday, November 9th from 10:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. on your calendar and be a part of this year’s event. Consult WNYCBE.com for more information.