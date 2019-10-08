Celebrate International Day of the Girl: Join the Movement in Buffalo on October 10

By Kari Bonaro
International Day of the Girl is on October 11, 2019. Celebrated world-wide by organizations and individuals who aim to highlight the critical need for global gender equality, it is a day to amplify girls’ voices and support them as they stand up for their rights. This year’s theme is “Girlforce: Unscripted and Unstoppable.”
Learn how you can support girls education a half a world away by celebrating International Day of the Girl the week of October 7 – 11, as well as attend a free event on October 10 hosted by Buffalo-based Girls Education Collaborative (GEC). The GEC team, supported by local donors and volunteers, is helping to create a gender equal world where all girls get the education they seek and deserve.
Join the Movement
GEC is celebrating #InternationalDayoftheGirl with a free brown bag lunch & learn (complete with cookies & Kombucha!) and friendraiser.
Stop by dig at the Innovation Center on Thursday, October 10 at Noon for “There’s Nothing A Girl Can’t Do!”, a brown bag lunch & learn to learn more about GEC’s efforts and get a tutorial on their social media toolkit to learn how to use your voice to help drive the movement for global gender equality.
On Thursday, October 10 from 5:30 – 8:30 p.m., GEC will also host “Smashing Gender Barriers (Over Drinks!)” happy hour at wxyz bar in the Aloft Hotel at 500 Pearl. A portion of all drinks purchased goes to support GEC efforts, which in turn helps to educate girls in rural Tanzania. Socializing can result in real social impact!
The Girls Education Collaborative feeds social change by equipping marginalized, at-risk girls with education, life skills, and agency to realize their fullest potential. They do this through deep partnerships with locally-driven initiatives in rural, under-served areas of the global south. GEC regularly works to educate our local community about global gender inequality and has helped bring internationally-renowned leaders to Buffalo, including Nicholas Kristof, Pulitzer Prize-winning columnist and best-selling author, and Malala Yousafzai, human rights activist and Nobel Peace Prize winner. In addition, the organization’s annual fundraiser, Taste of Tanzania, gives local residents the chance to experience the wonderful culture of Kitenga through food, music, and dancing.
Learn more about GEC and International Day of the Girl at girlsedcollaborative.org | Facebook, Instagram & Twitter.