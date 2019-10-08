Celebrate International Day of the Girl: Join the Movement in Buffalo on October 10

BUFFALO INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL – October 10–14, 2019

Venues include: The North Park Theatre, Hallwalls Contemporary Arts Center, Squeaky Wheel Film & Media Art Center, Burchfield Penney Art Center

The Buffalo International Film Festival (BIFF), a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit film festival serving Western New York. In its 13th year, BIFF features many Western New York premieres, and more. This year’s festival showcases 123 feature films, shorts and webisodes from 23 countries, with over 120 film delegates attending from all over the world, including Canada, Denmark, Italy, Japan, Finland, France, Peru and more.

The full lineup, which includes all screenings, confirmed guests, Offscreen events, panels, and parties is available at www.buffalofilm.org/lineup. All access Bison Passes are $44.99 and individual screening tickets are $12, with matinee pricing available for select showtimes. BIFF also accepts ASI’s Arts Access Pass, allowing program participants free admission. Offscreen programs are hosted at various festival venues and free to the general public, and panels are free to attend at Buffalo State College on Saturday October 12th.

For the latest updates, and full descriptions of films, events and attending guest lists, please visit www.buffalofilm.org.

2019 HIGHLIGHTS INCLUDE:

Opening Night Gala – Friday, October 11, 7:30 p.m. – North Park

· A Woman’s Work: The NFL’s Cheerleader Problem (Director Yu Gu in attendance)

A deep dive into the NFL cheerleaders’ recent fight for fair wages and workplace equality. WNY Premiere.

Closing Night Gala – Monday, October 14, 7pm – North Park

· Crown Vic (Producer Anjul Nigam and Producer/Actor Gregg Bello in attendance)

A jaded LAPD veteran cop (Thomas Jane) supervises a rookie’s (Luke Kleintank) wild first night on the streets in Joel Souza’s chilling police procedural filmed in Western New York. Bridget Moynahan, Greg Bello and David Krumholtz co-star. WNY Premiere.

Postcolonial Spotlight – Monday October 14, 5pm – North Park

· The Condor & The Eagle (Director Clement Guerra in attendance.)

Four Indigenous environmental leaders embark on an extraordinary transcontinental adventure from the Canadian plains to deep into the heart of the Amazonian jungle – to unite the peoples of North and South America and deepen the meaning of “climate justice.” WNY Premiere.

City Centerpiece – Saturday October 12, 7:15pm – North Park

· The True Adventures of Wolfboy (Director Martin Krejčí in attendance.)

Jaeden Martell plays a 13-year-old social outcast on his quest to find his estranged mother. Co-starring Sophie Giannamore, Eve Hewsen, Chloë Sevigny, John Turturro and Chris Messina.

WNY Premiere.

WNY Centerpiece – Saturday October 12, 9:45pm – North Park

· Clover (Director Jon Abrahams, Actress Nicole Elizabeth Berger & Producer Rich Guay in attendance)

In this Buffalo made crime thriller, Abrahams stars with Mark Webber as a pair of unlucky brothers on the run from a notorious mob boss (Chazz Palminteri). Co-starring Erika Christensen, Nicole Elizabeth Berger, Julia Jones, and Ron Perlman. WNY Premiere.

Second Friday Special Event – Friday October 11, 7pm – Burchfield Penney (Free Admission)

· JJ Lankes: Yankee Printmaker in Virginia (Director Eduardo Montes-Bradley in attendance)

About Buffalo native and woodcut master printmaker JJ Lankes – exploring his life between World War I and II, as Lankes becomes a social advocate in the South during a period of heightened industrialization. World Premiere.

Festival Favorites – Alice Cooper – Live From The Astroturf (Director Steve Gaddis in attendance), Decade of Fire (Director Vivian Vasequez in attendance), Fooseballers (Director Joesph Heslinga in attendance), Frances Ferguson, The Garden Left Behind, Go Back to China, My Summer as Goth (Director Tara Johnson-Medinger in attendance), Pacarette, Recorder: The Marion Stokes Story, Schemers, Spiral Farm, Surviving Lunch (Director KT Curran in attendance), Unsettled: Seeking Refuge in America, Working Man (Director Robert Jury in attendance). All Western New York Premieres.

Local Connections – Buffaloed (Screenwriter and Co-star Brian Sacca in attendance), I Am Human (Director Elena Gaby & Cinematographer Joel Froome in attendance), The Fan Connection (Director Mary Wall & Producer Eric Wojtanik in attendance) , plus BIFF Shorts blocks with directors in attendance from Local Youth, Students, WNY Stories, Experimental, and more! All Western New York Premieres.

FEATURE FILMS

Studio of the Streets: Documentary Features

(Named for Tony Conrad’s public access series)

Alice Cooper – Live from the Astroturf, directed by Steven Gaddis (USA)

Decade of Fire, directed by Vivian Vazquez and Gretchen Hildebran (USA)

Dosed, directed by Tyler Chandler (USA / Canada)

The Fan Connection, directed by Mary Wall (USA)

Float, directed by Phil Kibbe (USA)

Foosballers, directed by Joe Heslinga (USA)

I Am Human, directed by Tarynn Southern and Elena Gaby (USA)

King Bibi, directed by Dan Shadur (USA / Israel)

Koi, directed by Lorenzo Squarcia (Italy / Japan)

The Other Side of Mars, directed by Minna Långström (Finland)

Ovacik, directed by Aysegul Selenga Taskent (Turkey)

Recorder: The Marion Stokes Project, directed by Matt Wolf (USA)

Unsettled: Seeking Refuge in America, directed by Tom Shepard (USA)

Global Narratives

Alive, directed by Michael Siebert (Germany)

The Butler, directed by Filip Bajon (Poland)

Nose to Tail, directed by Jesse Zigelstein (Canada)

Online Billie, directed by Lou Assous (France)

Pacarrete, directed by Allan Deberton (Brazil)

Playing Hard, directed by Kinga Dębska (Poland)

Schemers, directed by Dave Mclean (Scotland)

Domestic Narratives

Buffaloed, directed by Tanya Wexler

Frances Ferguson, directed by Bob Byington

The Garden Left Behind, directed by Flavio Alves

Go Back to China, directed by Emily Ting

My Summer as a Goth, directed by Tara Johnson-Medinger

Rendezvous in Chicago, directed by Michael Glover Smith

Spiral Farm, directed by Alec Tibaldi

Surviving Lunch, directed by Kt Curran

The Sympathy Card, directed by Brendan Boogie

Vanilla, directed by Will Dennis

Working Man, directed by Robert Jury

SHORTS & EPISODICS

· BIFF Episodic – Comedic and dramatic short form, multi-arch storytelling.

Good Mourning, directed by Kelsey Claire

Fakers, directed by Ryan DeNardo & Thaddeus McCants

False Advertising, directed by Nick Porreca

To The Madness, directed by Kyle Mosonyi

M, directed by Javier Devitt (USA/Argentina)

· Local Youth – Curated by Squeaky Wheel students, this program features family friendly works from makers under age 18 (Free Admission)

The Happy Couple, directed by Joshua Stead-Dorval

Noel’s Spaceship, directed by Sabrina Pena Young

Insomnia, directed by Xinyan Shen

Norm and Elsie, directed by Andrina Kirst

Lana Turner and Frank O’hara, directed by Andrina Kirst

The Interview, directed by Aleesha Chandhok

Art Film, directed by Jade Spencer

To Dance, directed by Anna Rozic

Not 4 Nothing: But 4 Something, directed by Sergey Joseph

Bye, directed by Liam S. Rodriguez

Flint II, directed by Breanna Roberts

The Importance of Hands, directed by Sumaili Shamu

Himbesha, directed by Kisanet Hadish & Haben Berhe

Magnificent Machine, directed by Dominique Scruggs

· Global – International narratives from Austria, Spain, Japan, Denmark, and Croatia.

Mama, directed by Simon Maria Kubiena (Austria)

Your Last Day on Earth, directed by Marc Martinez Jordan (Spain)

Clay, directed by Leonard Raaf (Denmark)

In The Name of the Strawberry, Chocolate, and the Holy Spirit, directed by Karla Lulic (Croatia)

Fishing with Father, directed by Shigeru Hirai (Japan)

· Influence Operations – Comedies, dramas and thrillers about role models, muses and social media influencers.

Westfalia, directed by Haley Finnegan

The Derailers, directed by Joe Bartone

Piu Piu, directed by Naima Ramos-Chapman

How To Be Alone, directed by Kate Trefy

This Little Death, directed by Alex Hardy (UK)

· Experimental – Cinematic poetry and essays in pixels and celluloid.

Fires of Agbogbloshie, directed by Nicolas Siegenthaler (Switzerland/Ghana)

Las Breas, directed by Laura Kraning and Blue Kraning

Dynomite, directed by Leila Jarman

In West Virginia, directed by Pamela Falkenberg & Jack Cochran

Post Election Works, directed by Kate Haug

Second Breath, directed by Jean-Philippe Nadeau-Marcoux & Maxime Laurin (Canada)

We Were Hardly More Than Children, directed by Cecila Condit

· Danger Zone – NSFW meets WTF in our signature collection of late night shorts.

Chowboys: An American Folktale, directed by Astron-6 (Canada)

Kill, directed by Quentin Goubadia

To Have and To Hold, directed by Travis Carlson

Boo, directed by Rakefet Abergel

Beachworld, directed by Jackie Perez

Still Watching, directed by Nick Green

It’s Not Custard, directed by Kate McCoid (UK)

Re-Rehab, directed by Daniel Kim

· Students – Narrative, animated and documentary films celebrating emerging voices from around the region.

Apple of the Mind’s Eye, directed by Kate Quesada

Fresh Air, directed by Lucas Santos

Improv, directed by Addie Kopsidas

Big Durian, Big Apple, directed by Azalia Muchransyah

Him!, directed by Tien Nguyen

Milton Goes To Work, directed by Alexis Mele

Ringworm, directed by Kali Croisdale

The Trees That Grew Apart, directed by Katherine Kittler

For Whom, directed by Alexa Rusin

Lilith, directed by Erofili Moraiti

When Father Went Biking, directed by Zuko Garagic

Yes I’m A Feminist, directed by Dahee Yun

· WNY Stories – Work by Western New York storytellers.

“A” My Name Is, directed by Sarah T. Schwab

Active Voices: Gun Reform Activism in Rochester, NY, directed by Jermy Sarachan

Memories of the Future, directed by Stephen Graham

Rose Dies Friday, directed by Annette Daniels Taylor

The Last Adjunct, directed by Dorthea Braemer

Distant Stars, directed by Emily Fisher

· Change-makers – Intimate documentary portraits.

St. Louis Superman, directed by Smriti Mundhra & Sami Khan

Haven, directed by Colin Askey

Honey West: The Gloria Fickering Story, directed by Laura Varela

Selling Lies, directed by Leslie Iwerks

· Life & Times – Captivating slices of life from exciting cinematic voices.

Ha:Na, directed by Isaadora Verissimo

Suncatcher, directed by Parker Craft

Girl Steals Painting, directed by Alexander Jeffrey

Last Dream Before Sunrise, directed by Tom Albanese

Metronome (In Time), directed by Scott Floyd Lochmus

Grace, directed by Alexia Oldini

Elephantbird, directed by Masoud Soheili (Afghanistan/Iran)

Liam and May, directed by Keith Murphy (Canada)

· BIFF Shorts Before the Feature – Short films screening with select feature films

Lolo, directed by Leandro Goddinho and Paulo Menezes (Germany)

Freedom, directed by Felipe Espinosa (Spain)

Children of Spring, directed by Dusan Solomun (Germany)

Hope Served Fresh: Recovery Friendly Employment, directed by Jessica Vecchione

This Happened to You, directed by Ana Maria Estrada (Peru)

Welcome to Ball, directed by Adam Vincent Wright

The Cunning Man, directed by Zoe Dobson (UK)

Parkland: Stories from the Survivors, directed by Lucca Vieira

Jones, directed by Stacey Maltin