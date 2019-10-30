Canadian Firm Selects Lakeside Commerce Park for $84 million Facility

After two years of courting, Thinking Robot Studios Inc. has selected the Lakeside Commerce Park in South Buffalo for a new $84 million, 75,000 sq.ft. facility. The Nova Scotia-based 3D imaging and medical implant manufacturer is buying 22 acres in the park from the Buffalo Urban Development Corporation.
Thinking Robot Studios Inc. was founded by Kendall Joudrie in 2011 to specialize in mass customization of medical devices utilizing industrial grade 3D printing. The facility is expected to employ 88 initially with the potential of creating 700 jobs after seven years according to company officials. It will produce custom medical devices, such as orthopedic implants and systems for bone and joint reconstruction.
A Buffalo connection has benefits. From the company’s website:
In 2018 Mr. Joudrie was introduced to Mr. Gregg Gellman while visiting Buffalo, New York. Mr. Gellman, who had been working in the Biotechnology Medical Device sector in Executive Managerial roles within Buffalo, New York was then introduced to the technology and vision of Thinking Robot Studios. Mr. Gellman found the vision and technology of Thinking Robots to be very compelling and fascinating. Following their first meeting it was clear that Mr. Joudrie, Mr. Dakov and Mr. Gellman shared a collective vision and combined their efforts to implement their strategy and execute their plan. The result was a robust partnership that led to Thinking Robot Studios becoming a state-of-the-art medical imaging and advanced manufacturing facility supported by novel technologies based in Western New York.
The planned Advanced Manufacturing Facility will be LEED-certified and emissions-free, both clean air and water, intake and discharge, and advanced workplace safety with 100 percent fresh air and germ-fighting systems for its employees.