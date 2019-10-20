Buffalo Urban League selected as operator for new CRUCIAL Community Center

The Buffalo Urban League has been chosen as the operator for the new CRUCIAL Community Center at 230 Moselle Street. A ribbon was cut on Saturday, October 19 for the facility, which will be a tremendous community resource that will help to provide such resourceful practices as money management, home ownership, employment, resume writing and interview tips, health and wellness, starting and growing your own business, exercise, health screenings, and even yoga. The Buffalo Urban League will work with a wide range of community partners to ensure that the the Community Center is many things to many people.
“It is great to have the Center open to respond to the needs of the community,” said Brenda McDuffie, President & CEO, Buffalo Urban League.
The Buffalo Urban League Community Center @ CRUCIAL will be open to children, youth, adults, and seniors. Many of the programs and services offered at the facility were formerly not readily available in this community. The Center goes a long way towards providing the tools needed for people to lead healthy, balanced, and productive lives.