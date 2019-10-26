Buffalo, Keeping It Real

Another one of artist Ian de Beer’s works has appeared on Main Street, as a collaborative effort that includes Oxford Pennant and Jake The Sign Guy. It’s hard to miss this black and white splash of Buffalo boosterism that was designed by Oxford Pennant. Jake The Sign Guy and de Beer managed to paint the work in 12 hours. “We did it in 12 hours – we started at 9pm and finished at 9am,” said de Beer. “I’m very proud of that, as I couldn’t have done it that fast without Jake.”
This new mural is a bit reminiscent of other slogans from other cities, such as “Keep Austin Weird.” As Buffalo continues to experience a renaissance, there is a lighthearted notion that the city should be kept a secret, so as to retain its originality. After all, Buffalo is a city built on locally owned businesses, where chains have been known to flounder due to the lack of support from a community that supports its own. By “Keeping Buffalo A Secret”, it’s likely an attempt to “Keep It Real”.
The new mural is located at 812 Main Street in Downtown Buffalo.