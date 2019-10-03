Buffalo Credit Repair: improve individual credit scores and overall financial well-being

The saying goes there are two things in life that are unavoidable, death and taxes. Given our modern lives, one could also make the argument that we should add “credit”.
Inevitably, your credit, whether good or bad, will affect the decisions you make. Having poor credit can be severely detrimental to your life and increase your expenses at the very base level. The contrary can also be true. An event in your life, say a divorce, a change in occupation, or student loans can affect your credit. Unexpected life events can cause harm to your much-needed credit and businesses like Buffalo Credit Repair make it their passion to help people find a way to improve their credit and avoid things like bankruptcy or foreclosures.
Buffalo Credit Repair, opened July 2019, by Tyler Piscitello and currently serves 50 clients in the Buffalo area. Piscitello has a background in the automotive and digital marketing space, but when he recognized an opportunity to start a credit repair company, he did. Unfortunately, Piscitello learned the hard way after college, as most people do, about the detriment poor credit can cause. He found ways to fix his credit, honed and mastered those skills, and began Buffalo Credit Repair to help others out of the very same situation he found himself in.
“Once I opened for business, I became more aware of the true lack of education and resources available to our community,” Piscitello said. “Buffalo as a whole is growing fast; however, there are people left behind- as our unemployment rate is higher than the national average, amongst other things. Make no mistake, Buffalo is going in the right direction, we just feel obligated to help those who are stalled with credit challenges.”
An increasingly common issue among Buffalo Credit Repair’s clients is what they call the “snowball effect”. This means that once a person damages their credit, everything else seems to be negatively impacted. Piscitello explained that a person with a good credit score can for example can purchase a brand-new car for approximately $300 a month with perhaps a low interest rate. On the other hand, a person with bad to fair credit, would pay almost $100 a month or more for the same car, except it would be pre-owned (3-4 years older with approximately 35 miles.) Interest rates increase, higher insurance premiums, higher rates on credit cards, loans or mortgages all accompany an individual with poor to even fair credit. Usually this forces an individual to have to operate on a cash only basis creating serious issues balancing budgets and managing cash flow. This often results missing payments, becoming delinquent and being subject to foreclosure and defaults. All of this puts someone at a true disadvantage and can be hard to overcome. The client base of Buffalo Credit Repair turns to the company to help steer them toward an efficient and effective way to mend their credit and find light at the end of their bad credit tunnel.
Buffalo Credit Repair takes a unique approach to assist their clients with their credit needs. First and foremost, they offer individualized approach that is specific to each clients’ needs. Unlike some companies, Buffalo Credit Repair has a physical location where face-to-face consultation is presented. This is in addition to free unlimited educational resources for the clients to access while going through the difficult process of rebuilding their credit. The company stands beside each client and provides them with education, empathy and motivation. Buffalo Credit Repair understands the necessity of personal touch when it comes to helping their clients coupled with a two-step process. During the initial complimentary consultation, a needs assessment is conducted. This is when the client’s credit report will be evaluated and see why things went wrong. The client through the process every step of the way and helped toward achieving their goals.
According to the Fair Credit Reporting Act every and any consumer is permitted to challenge anything deemed inaccurate on their credit report or history. That consumer is allowed to require the credit bureau to present proof, where often proof is unavailable. Therefore, resulting in a deletion of the bad credit. The second step in the process is to rebuild. “This is where we provide education as to how credit works, simple and effective budgeting. We find that once we put our clients on this path, they begin to see the ‘light at the end of the tunnel’ and become committed and challenged to boost their score and being fiscally responsible,” said Piscitello. Buffalo Credit Repair is using the most relevant and recent market research to assist their clients while providing personalized care to each individual. These credit coaches are helping Buffalonians climb out of debt and bad credit one client at a time.
Buffalo Credit Repair | 392 Pearl Street, Suite 201 | Buffalo, NY 14202
(716) 436-5000 | Website | Facebook