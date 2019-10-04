When you think about Halloween, you don’t often think about organized bike rides. But now that Buffalo Bike Tours is around, anything is possible. Instead of putting your bike away for the season, consider taking a tour on Halloween day!
“Buffalo Bike Tours is proud to offer this family-friendly event – and a completely original production to end our first full season,” said Buffalo Bike Tours owner Marc Moscato.
In the case of the inaugural Haunted Buffalo Ride, guests will be treated to a bike route that covers five ghastly deaths in Buffalo, as follows:
-
The legend of John Maynard, Buffalo’s heroic sea captain
-
Margaret St John, the lone survivor of the War of 1812
-
The gory murder of mafia boss John Cammilleri
-
Plenty of suspense and surprises along the way
Along with some colorful commentary, cyclists will also be regaled with some original songs.
“Every city has a ghost tour – but I don’t know of any exactly like this,” said Dan Regan, co-creator of the Haunted Buffalo Ride. “To bring these stories to life – this will be a truly special event.”
Since first coming onto the local tour scene, Buffalo Bike Tours has been growing by leaps and bounds, so much so that it has become Buffalo’s #1 Tour on TripAdvisor. Not only has it hosted 750 riders on tours, it also planted a permanent flag at Canalside earlier this year.
“It’s been a great season and has far exceeded my expectations,” said Moscato. “We have a great bike community – and the city has long been overdue for a bike-tour operator. We are proud to promote bicycling in Buffalo and to celebrate our city with cool community bike events like the Haunted Buffalo Ride.”
Buffalo Bike Tours presents the inaugural Haunted Buffalo Ride
Saturday, October 26, leaves at 2pm, 2:30pm, 3pm & 3:30pm
Duration: Tour lasts 2 hours
How: Reservations required, book online
Cost: Bring Your Own Bike $25, w/ Bike Rental $40
Meets: Hostel Buffalo Niagara, 667 Main Street
Ends: Gypsy Parlor, 376 Grant Street
The Haunted Buffalo Ride will meet at Hostel Buffalo Niagara (667 Main Street) and travel approximately 5 miles, ending at the Gypsy Parlor (376 Grant St), where guests are welcome to join for food and an open bar, with a portion of proceeds from the night going towards expanding the company’s fleet of bikes with an emphasis on kids and women’s bikes.
Limited tickets are available on the company’s website, buffalobiketours.com/hauntedbuffaloride, and bikes are available for rent.