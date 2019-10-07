Buffalo’s largest mural to date has been completed. The exciting new work is located at 1661 Main Street, known as Mid-City Apartments.
.
BR60: Buffalo, 60 Seconds at a time.
.
Credits:
Script: Newell Nussbaumer, Voice: Atrillia Williams, DP: Devin Chavanne, Drone Footage: Courtesy of Albright-Knox, Post: George Johnson
Posted in:
BR60: Zawacki’s Mural Completed at Mid-City (VIDEO)
Buffalo’s largest mural to date has been completed. The exciting new work is located at 1661 Main Street, known as Mid-City Apartments.
Hide Comments
Show Comments