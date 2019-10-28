BR60: Refurbished Val J. Homik commercial space @ 479 Amherst

After sitting vacant for the last 13 years, a circa 1923 filling station building (learn more) at 479 Amherst Street is beckoning a new commercial tenant. Black Rock advocate Susan Cholewa has wrapped up the restoration project, which provides a handsome vanilla box for a suitable entrepreneur. According to Cholewa, there has been interest in the space, but she has not signed anyone’s name on the dotted line as of yet. She’s waiting for the ideal business that will not only be a great fit for the building, but would also help to elevate the commercial district.
Cholewa will be hosting an unveiling party at the 479 Amherst Street filling station in November. Stay tuned for more news on that front. In the meantime, interested parties can to contact scholewa2003@yahoo.com.
Newell Nussbaumer is 'queenseyes' - Eyes of the Queen City and Founder of Buffalo Rising. Co-founder Elmwood Avenue Festival of the Arts. Co-founder Powder Keg Festival that built the world's largest ice maze (Guinness Book of World Records). Instigator behind Emerald Beach at the Erie Basin Marina. Co-created Flurrious! winter festival. Co-creator of Rusty Chain Beer. Instigator behind Saturday Artisan Market (SAM) at Canalside, Buffalo Porchfest, and Paint vs. Paint. Founder of The Peddler retro and vintage market on Elmwood. Instigator behind Liberty Hound @ Canalside. Throws The Witches Ball at Statler City, the Hertel Alley Street Art Festival, and The Flutterby Festival.