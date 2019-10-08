Bills Leave Nashville with a Gritty Win

I think everyone knew this was going to be a defensive battle and boy, it sure was. The Bills defense was absolutely smothering, while Josh Allen managed the game, taking much better care of the ball. Aside from the one ill-advised throw (which resulted in an int), you really could not have asked for a much better day from Allen. Unlike the Patriots game, he took what the defense gave him and threw the ball away when he found himself in trouble. With a D like Buffalo has, there is no reason to get risky and put them in a position to fail.
As far as coaching, the only complaint you can really have is the choice to go QB draw on a 4th and 2. My favorite play call of the day was when it was 3rd and 3 with under 2 minutes to go in the game. The play-call was supposed to be a handoff and Allen called his own number as he sealed the game running left to get the first down. Speaking of favorites, how can you not love Frank Gore?! Holy moly, this guy just took the team on his back on that final drive and bulldozed through the teeth of the Titans defense. Kudos to the back-ups on the line that came in and paved the way as well.
Buffalo enters the bye-week at 4-1 with 3 home games on the horizon. I am hoping that some of their o-line injuries are minor and they can get some of these guys back in a couple weeks. Buffalo is in a great position to make some noise this year, and as you look at the rest of the AFC, I am extremely confident that the Bills will not get bullied by any team out there. These players TRULY love playing for each other and if they can clean up some of the mistakes, the sky really is the limit with this group.