Beginner Acroyoga @ The Bird’s Nest

Now that the weather is getting a little on the cool side, it’s time to start thinking about indoor activities, especially if you want to stay in shape. Of course there are plenty of ways to remain active, including the ever popular yoga, spinning, etc. But we’re always on the lookout for the workouts that are a bit out of the ordinary… such as acroyoga!
While acroyoga has been a round for a while, it seems as if the only people that are doing it are people who happen to know someone that already does it. And the people that are already doing acroyoga tend to be those who interact with the circus arts.
Thankfully, we have The Bird’s Nest – a circus arts training and performance center that is always looking to attract more people who are looking to learn new ropes when it comes to fitness. In this particular instance, The Bird’s Nest is opening its doors to anyone, no matter their acro or yoga abilities, to learn about acroyoga practices. Starting Mondays (September 23 through October 28) instructor Karen Dennis (assisted by Katie Stoll) will focus on the skills necessary to safely base and fly foundational level poses and transitions. The classes will take place from 5:45PM to 7:00PM.
Some of the other upcoming classes at Bird’s Nest are as follows:
- Trapeze: Beginner
- Aerial Hoop (Lyra): Beginner
- Pole Dance & Choreography: Beginner
- Vertical Dance: Contemporary Pole
- Fabric (Silks): Intermediate
- Acro: Intermediate
- Trapeze: Advanced Open Gym
- Handstand Conditioning: Beginner + Intermediate
- Creative Hoop Dance
All of these classes, and more, can be found at birdsnestbuffalo.com. Also, click here to meet the instructors.
The Bird’s Nest | 64 Fillmore Avenue Buffalo NY 14210