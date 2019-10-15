Artisan Cabin Auction set to help WNY Gold Star Mothers

A local cabinet maker and guitarist has built an ‘Artisan Cabin’ to raise funds to support WNY Gold Star Mothers, set for auction during a veterans benefit music event on November 9 at the West Falls Center for the Arts.
The fundraising auction is in partnership with the Buffalo Blues Benefit for Veterans music campaign that has raised and donated $40,118 to a range of WNY non profits serving veterans and their families since 2017. The cabin adds an ‘art crafted’ element to the charity music project.
“The mission of WNY Gold Star Mothers is ‘Finding strength in the fellowship of other Gold Star Mothers who strive to keep the memory of our sons and daughters alive by working to help veterans, those currently serving in the military, their families and our communities,'” states Sandy Krege, a Gold Star Mother.
Gold Star Mothers came to the personal attention of the cabinet maker and musician, Bob James, when ‘Buffalo Blues’ donated a band to play the K.I.A. Memorial Road March (“KMR”) at Chestnut Ridge Park on August 17.
KMR’s founder, Jason Jaskula, formed his non-profit to remember the service members from New York State Killed in Action during OEF/OIF/OND and the over 600,000 Killed In Action (KIA) since World War I.
“We raise funds and collect food to help support local Veterans in need,” states Jaskula, urging people to get involved. “We want our community to never forget the men and women of New York State who served and paid the ultimate price.
James describes the moment the idea came to him for the cabin building and auction.
“When the military Chaplain blessed the KMR runners and asked for a show of hands of Gold Star families in the crowd, so many hands went up that I lost my breath,” says James. “In our support for Veterans I realized that many women and men, daughters and sons, never made it home to become veterans. The run started and the sky opened up almost immediately with a biblical like rain and lightening storm. That was the moment I saw the idea for the cabin as a small way to do something for the Moms. If this raises a large donation, we will reach out to builders and artists to do more, and maybe even invite veterans to help build.”
The auction will be live at West Falls Center for the Arts, on November 9. You can learn more by visiting this Facebook event. The cabin will be on display starting on November 1. Organizers will add more details to the Facebook event page moving forward.
100% proceeds, less material costs, will be donated to WNY Gold Star Mothers.