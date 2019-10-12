Appel Osborne Landscape Architecture Opening Buffalo Office

Appel Osborne Landscape Architecture, headquartered in Syracuse, is opening a Buffalo office on October 21. The new office, located at 50 Elk Street, is in The Silos at Elk Street complex renovated by Young + Wright Architectural.
In recent years, Appel Osborne’s work in Western New York has grown substantially with new clients and projects throughout the region. The opening of this second office is a milestone for the firm and an effort to enhance the service they provide. Office technologies will allow seamless communication between the Buffalo and Syracuse locations.
Since 1975, Appel Osborne has operated as a synthesis of landscape architecture and site engineering. The firm strives to provide total client satisfaction through site design solutions that are beautiful, functional, sustainable, and technically sound.
The Silos at Elk Street complex, listed on the New York State Register of Historic Places, has been home to multiple malting companies beginning in the 1890s. It was vacant from 1986 until the Silos at Elk Street, LLC took ownership in 2015 and renovated with commercial space and two residential apartments.