Al Mandy Restaurant Expanding on East Side

An East Side Halal restaurant is proposing an extreme makeover. Al Mandy’s is seeking approval to expand and renovate its restaurant located at 797 Broadway at Smith Street. Owner Mohnsin Abdulghafoor Mohamed has submitted plans to the City to add 2,800 sq.ft. to the existing building, expanding the restaurant by 1,600 sq.ft., while creating an additional 1,200 sq.ft. of retail space for lease.
Two variances are needed for the project: a front setback of 43 to 53 feet where zero is required and for EIFS cladding on the front façade where none is permitted. The Zoning Board of Appeals will review the project on Wednesday.
James Rusmey is project architect and Lamparelli Construction Co. has been retained to oversee the expansion.