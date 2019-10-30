Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Additional Condos Planned for 210 Ellicott

Did you miss out on the 30 condominiums sold at 210 Ellicott Street three years ago?  Don’t fret, six additional units are now proposed for the building’s second floor.  Schneider Development is seeking bids to convert the floor’s 8,800 sq.ft. of commercial space into two one-bedroom condos with 1,040 and 1,060 sq.ft of living space and four two-bedroom units with 1,225 to 1,525 sq.ft. of space.

Schneider previously converted 30 apartments on the third through seventh floors of the building into condominiums.  Sales prices ranged from $215,000 to $365,000.  The second floor had been occupied by Campus Labs before the firm relocated to 298 Main Street.

The seven-story former Seneca Paper Co. warehouse, constructed in 1913, is one of the first concrete frame warehouse buildings in the United States. The building is a contributing structure in the J.N. Adams – AM&A’s Historic District and reopened for residential tenants in 2007.

The building has a basement storage area and sixty parking spaces, fourteen which are covered.

