A Win is a Win is a Win

A little late on this article due to travel but I have to say, it feels pretty good being 5-1 the way the rest of the AFC is looking right now. I am not going to put too much stock into the Miami game as I tend to believe that Buffalo plays down to their competition a lot (Bills and Sabres). Fitzmagic was on full display and for most of the game, he was hitting his targets like Fitz of old. Like clockwork though, the magic ran out in the 3rd quarter as Tre White stole the game. Up until that point, the defense was playing nothing like they had all season and it is safe to say, Matt Milano was sorely missed.
The Bills have squeaked by most weeks, and what concerns me the most, is that Buffalo is not going to be able to win the games against teams that have much more skill in their offense. The big question will be if fans are content on just making the playoffs, or are they more concerned in building a team that can actually win a Super Bowl? In order for that to happen, Allen has to be able to play good football ALL four quarters.
A desperate Eagles team comes here on Sunday, and I think it will be a great test to see if Buffalo has what it takes to keep the playoff train moving forward. My interesting game of the week is Browns @ Patriots. Will Bills fans want a Browns defeat which will all but end their season? Or will the all-pro optimists be hoping that the Patriots lose which puts the division race into question. That’s a fun one to think about for sure as I see it as a win-win scenario.