8th annual Cranksgiving to benefit Buffalo Food Not Bombs!

Each year,  GObike Buffalo’s Community Workshop organizes a bike ride where participants collect food to donate to Buffalo Food Not Bombs. The scavenger hunt – Cranksgiving – is not only a ton of fun, it’s also a worthwhile endeavor for so many reasons… but mainly, it’s the time of year to do something good for those who are less fortunate. It’s also the end of the bike season, so it’s important to get that last community ride in before the snow flies. 

Cranksgiving is a food drive on two wheels – part bike ride, part food drive, part scavenger hunt. 

Once each of the food lists is completed, sourced from myriad grocery stores around the city, the riders set course for the GObike workshop, where they come together to roll out their bounty.

Families and teams (limit 4 people per team) along with individual riders are encouraged to participate. All that is needed to join in on the fun is a bike (any bike will do), a bag, a lock, a helmet, and about $10-15 to buy food. 

Saturday, November 9, 2019

12 PM – 5 PM

Lafayette Square (Buffalo) | Buffalo, New York

