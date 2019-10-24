24 Hours in Buffalo: It’s October!

The 24 Hours in Buffalo Series is sponsored by Seneca Buffalo Creek Casino
24 Hours in Buffalo is a bi-weekly series we’ve launched to give our readers the rundown on places to explore and things to do in the coming weeks – whether you’re here for a quick visit and are hoping to squeeze in a mini adventure or two, or you’re a local looking for ideas on where to take your out-of-town guests, or you’re simply stumped on what to do with an upcoming free weekend.
Each article will be a little different, but look for features on a variety of urban adventures – from history tours, to arts exhibits, places to grab a bite, festivals, and more. We hope you discover something new to love about the Queen City!
FALL IS THE SEASON FOR VISITING LETCHWORTH STATE PARK
The season for gazing at the majesty of New York State’s foliage is upon us, and there’s no better place to take it all in than the Grand Canyon of the East – Letchworth State Park. Whether it’s your fist time exploring the park, or you’re a seasoned veteran of its many trails and activities, October is a great time to pay Letchworth a visit.
Located about an hour’s drive from Buffalo, the 14,350-acre park spans about 17 miles and has entrances located in Mount Morris, Perry, Castile, Portageville and Parade Grounds. The park contains a massive gorge where the Genesee River travels through it. Entry is just $10.00 per vehicle.
Once inside the park, you’ll find a wide array of activities from hiking, swimming, canoeing, kayaking, rafting, horseback riding, and picnicking in the warmer months, to cross-country skiing, snowshoeing, and snowmobiling in the wintertime. Hikers will find trails for every skill level, ranging from quick half-mile jaunt to a 20-mile trek. Visitors can even get a bird’s eye view of the park on a hot air balloon ride through Balloons Over Letchworth.
Those interested in more than just a day trip can reserve a campsite or cabin at Letchworth to spend the weekend in nature and take their time exploring the park. Campsite rentals start at $25 and cabins range from $35 to $115.Visitors also have several options for finding a bite to eat inside the park, including multiple snack bars and the Glen Iris Inn and restaurant located adjacent to the Lower Waterfall.
Letchworth also hosts a variety of events, including the upcoming Letchworth Arts and Crafts Show and Sale, taking place October 12-14. Guests can take in the beauty of the park while perusing artisan wares from over 300 vendors, including pottery, paintings, quilts, jewelry, photography, furniture, floral arrangements and more. The event will also feature live music and demonstrations.
Click here, for more information about Letchworth State Park, trail maps, camping reservations and park hours.
Friday, October 4 & Saturday, October 5, 2019
495 Paderewski Dr, Buffalo, NY 14212
Tickets: $70.00
Spend the afternoon inside one of Buffalo’s iconic architectural masterpieces AND sample beer, mead and cider made by some of the world’s greatest artisanal small batch brewers. Festival goers will have a chance to learn all about the process from the makers themselves. Admission includes a special-edition glass.
Saturday, October 5, 2019
6472 Old Lake Shore Rd, Derby, NY 14047
2:00-6:00 PM
Free
Enjoy a fall afternoon at the newly restored Graycliff Estate with a lively seasonal festival. The event will feature an assortment of vendors selling everything from wine and chocolate, to soap, cheese, produce, and baked goods. Guests can grab a bite from the food trucks, enjoy live music by The Brother James, and take a tour of Frank Lloyd Wright’s iconic Graycliff Estate.
October 10-14, 2019
Locations and showtimes vary
Passes: $45.00
The Buffalo International Film Festival presents regional, national, and international independent films to Western New Yorkers. This year’s event will feature over 100 film premieres, taking place at a variety of locations throughout the area. A BIFF 2019 Bison pass will get you into all the screenings.
Sunday, October 13, 2019
130 Main St, Buffalo, NY 14202
11:00AM to 5:00PM
Tickets: $15.00
Let the kids take their costumes for a test run at Explore n’ More for their October Super Sunday event. The day will feature indoor trick-or-treating, art projects and other Halloween themed activities. Tickets can be purchased at the door.
CLICK HERE to see other upcoming events in Buffalo, NY.
This series is sponsored by Seneca Buffalo Creek Casino.
1 Fulton St, Buffalo, NY | (877) 873-6322 | Website | Facebook
Located in the heart of downtown Buffalo’s burgeoning Inner Harbor area, Seneca Buffalo Creek Casino offers non-stop action with the newest and hottest slots, table games and more! Enjoy delicious food and desserts from Phillips WD Bar & Grille, The Creek or The Creek Stop, while catching your favorite sports teams from the best seats in the house at Stixx Sports Bar. It’s all waiting for you to enjoy!
$25K FRIGHTASTIC SLOT TOURNAMENT WIN YOUR SHARE OF OVER $5,000 IN PRIZES!
Play Tuesdays and Thursdays in October from 4 PM – 9 PM.
Top 5 scores each day win, and hourly winners score a treat of $25 Free Slot Play.
1st place……………$1,000 CASH!
2nd place…………$700 Free Slot Play
3rd place………….$500 Free Slot Play
4th place………….$200 Free Slot Play
5th place………….$100 Free Slot Play
Top 5 scores will be announced at approximately 9:15 PM.