24 Hours in Buffalo: Apple Season is Upon Us

24 Hours in Buffalo is a bi-weekly series we’ve launched to give our readers the rundown on places to explore and things to do in the coming weeks – whether you’re here for a quick visit and are hoping to squeeze in a mini adventure or two, or you’re a local looking for ideas on where to take your out-of-town guests, or you’re simply stumped on what to do with an upcoming free weekend.
Each article will be a little different, but look for features on a variety of urban adventures – from history tours, to arts exhibits, places to grab a bite, festivals, and more. We hope you discover something new to love about the Queen City!
Apple Season is Upon Us
Pumpkins often take center stage during autumn, but apples are the quintessential fall fruit. Whether you like to pick your own, enjoy all the apple baked goods, sample some locally made ciders, or simply purchase a bushel on the go, there are a slew of local spots you can visit to enjoy the freshest fall fruit around.
The pick-your-own options are endless here in Western New York. Round up your friends, family, or a date for a fun afternoon in the orchards. You can head to Niagara County to check out Smith’s Orchard, Blackman Homestead Farm, Becker Farms, Murphy Orchards, LynOaken Farms, McCollum Orchards, Hall’s Apple Farm or Baker Farm. Or head south of the city to Stonehill Orchard or Paul’s Organic Farm.
If trekking through the orchards isn’t your game, many of the aforementioned spots have a farm store where you can grab your apples and go. They often have a slew of fresh baked apple treats to satisfy the sweet tooth, too. And if that’s what you’re truly on the prowl for, a stop at Mayer Brothers in West Seneca for some cider or a cider slushy and freshly made donuts is a must.
Those in search of the harder stuff can take a day trip to Blackbird Cider Works in Barker to sample locally made hard cider to their heart’s delight. If a drive out to the country isn’t in the cards, you can also head over to their new Cider Hall on Chandler Street in Buffalo. Also made locally are Steampunk Cider at Leonard Oakes Estate Winery or Blackman Cider Co. brewed by Blackman Homestead Farm.
Fall is flying by, so masked sure to get out and take advantage of all the deliciousness that Western New York’s orchards have to offer!
FEATURED EVENTS: October 15 -31, 2019
Thursday, October 17, 2019
6:30-9:30 p.m.
Statler City, 107 Delaware Avenue
Tickets: $50-$150
Spend the afternoon inside one of Buffalo’s iconic architectural masterpieces AND sample beer, mead and cider made by some of the world’s greatest artisanal small batch brewers. Festival goers will have a chance to learn all about the process from the makers themselves. Admission includes a special-edition glass.
Saturday, October 19
10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
Buffalo Botanical Gardens, 2655 South Park Avenue
Tickets: $7-12
Celebrate the Halloween season with a family friendly event at the Botanical Gardens. Learn about creepy, crawly plant life and enjoy craft activities, Halloween treats, and other activity stations. Make sure you come in costume! Tickets here.
Saturday, October 19
12:00-8:00 p.m.
Flying Bison Brewing Company, 840 Seneca Street
Tickets: $10
Celebrate the fall season with a huge party at Flying Bison! Featuring live music from Kickstart Rumble and Farrow, plus a Bavarian Biergarten Party Tent with authentic German food, beer and music. Admission includes one drink ticket – tickets are available at the door.
Thursday, October 24
5:00 p.m.
Asbury Hall, 341 Delaware Avenue
Tickets: $10-$100
TEDxBuffalo is back for its ninth annual event celebrating “Ideas Worth Spreading.” This year’s six speakers will focus on the theme of Resilience. The 2019 lineup includes: Michael Cyr, Jill Jedlicka, Dr. John Panepinto, Balaguru Ravi, Caitlin Dewey, and Dr. Phil Stokes. Purchase tickets here.
Saturday, October 26
7:00 p.m. – 1:00 a.m.
Statler City, 107 Delaware Avenue
Tickets: $40-$150
Buffalo’s ultimate masquerade ball is back, filling the rooms and hallways of Statler City with every horror-themed activity imaginable. Guests can enjoy performances by local artists, musicians, DJs and entertainers on five different stages. Dress to impress with your best Halloween costume and take part in the virtual costume contest, featuring a slew of prizes. Tickets and a full schedule of performers and activities can be found here.
Thursday, October 31
6:00-10:00 p.m.
Hatchets & Hops, 505 Main Street
Tickets: $40
Skip the trick-or-treating and haunted houses and come train for the zombie apocalypse instead! Throw axes and drink beer for two hours and score a free zombie themed pint glass. Tickets available here.
