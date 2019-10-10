Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Print

Posted in:

2019 Buffalo Book Expo

0 Comments

Indie publishing continues to grow bigger in Buffalo, thanks to all of the easily accessible and affordable ways to get books out onto the market. The growing niche industry means that there are more local authors releasing books of myriad genres, many of which can be found online. Many of these books can also be found at neighborhood bookstores, while others can be purchased at a growing number of literary expos.

The best thing about book expos is the chance to meet with local authors, to discuss their works. It’s also nice to walk away with a signed book or two. Another benefit of the expos is to learn about the publishing experience, and to talk to the authors who have already vetted the process.

On Saturday, November 2, a new Buffalo Book Expo will be held at Expo Market from 1 PM to 4 PM. Stop on over to see what’s new, while supporting a plethora of local authors who are making a go of it in an industry that was once only accessible by those who could navigate a challenging and intimidating publishing process.

Expo Market | 617 Main Street | Buffalo, New York 14203

See Facebook event

Tagged with: , , , , ,

Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Written by queenseyes

queenseyes

Newell Nussbaumer is 'queenseyes' - Eyes of the Queen City and Founder of Buffalo Rising. Co-founder Elmwood Avenue Festival of the Arts. Co-founder Powder Keg Festival that built the world's largest ice maze (Guinness Book of World Records). Instigator behind Emerald Beach at the Erie Basin Marina. Co-created Flurrious! winter festival. Co-creator of Rusty Chain Beer. Instigator behind Saturday Artisan Market (SAM) at Canalside, Buffalo Porchfest, and Paint vs. Paint. Founder of The Peddler retro and vintage market on Elmwood. Instigator behind Liberty Hound @ Canalside. Throws The Witches Ball at Statler City, the Hertel Alley Street Art Festival, and The Flutterby Festival.

Contact Newell Nussbaumer | Newell@BuffaloRising.com

View All Articles by queenseyes
Hide Comments
Show Comments