2019 Buffalo Book Expo

Indie publishing continues to grow bigger in Buffalo, thanks to all of the easily accessible and affordable ways to get books out onto the market. The growing niche industry means that there are more local authors releasing books of myriad genres, many of which can be found online. Many of these books can also be found at neighborhood bookstores, while others can be purchased at a growing number of literary expos.
The best thing about book expos is the chance to meet with local authors, to discuss their works. It’s also nice to walk away with a signed book or two. Another benefit of the expos is to learn about the publishing experience, and to talk to the authors who have already vetted the process.
On Saturday, November 2, a new Buffalo Book Expo will be held at Expo Market from 1 PM to 4 PM. Stop on over to see what’s new, while supporting a plethora of local authors who are making a go of it in an industry that was once only accessible by those who could navigate a challenging and intimidating publishing process.
Expo Market | 617 Main Street | Buffalo, New York 14203