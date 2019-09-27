Two more development parcels underway on Niagara Street

Two more parcels of development are now underway on Niagara Street. Angelo Natale, Bobby Corrao, and Frank Parisi (1485 Niagara LLC) are currently preparing 1485-1491 Niagara Street for future tenants. According to Corrao, a chiropractor practice will be moving into half of the first floor of the four story Aldrich & Ray Manufacturing Company building.
An IT company is also going to be leasing a significant amount of space within the building – taking the balance of the first floor, the entire second floor, and possibly part of the third floor. The fourth floor will be apartments units. Corrao told me that they have been waiting to secure the initial tenants before moving forward with the restoration of the building.
The four story 1485 Niagara Street building is 33,500 square feet – there is currently 3,000 to 5,000 remaining commercial space available for lease.
There is also a gray outbuilding to the right (second parcel) that is being refurbished. Corrao said that they will be fixing up the gray building as well, which will ultimately provide another 2,500 square feet of retail or commercial space. They will be redoing the shell of that building to give it some character.
As for the f0ur story red brick structure, Corrao explained that that was the original Aldrich & Ray Manufacturing Company building. At one time, the company expanded into a firehouse that was located just to the north, but unfortunately that building burned down. “We’re lucky to have the original Aldrich & Ray Manufacturing Company building,” said Corrao. “The front elevation of the building has been painted a number of times – we are currently restoring the brick work, which has revealed some historic lettering from the company. We’re pretty excited about that. We will be installing the windows next week. We believe that this will be a great addition to Niagara Street, especially with our other project (The Crescendo) across the street. That building remains fully occupied year round. It’s everything that we expected it to be.”
We will be keeping a close eye on this development. We will also be keeping a close eye on the development team, as Corrao hinted that they are just now starting to look for their next building… their next project, which is great to hear. This team has already contributed so much to Niagara Street – you couldn’t ask for a better group to be hot on Buffalo.
1485 Niagara will be completed in 2020.
Get Connected: Crescendo, 716.580.3318