The newly minted Compass Performing Arts Center and Gallery

After years of sitting empty and deteriorating, the former Theatreloft on Elmwood has been brought back to life thanks to the recent restorative efforts of American Repertory Theater. The newly refurbished theater is also being rebranded and redefined as Compass Performing Arts Center (CPAC).

Stage reading of local playwright Mark Humphrey’s “Kindness of Strangers” set to open on October 23rd and run to November 16th.

“We converted two storage rooms into waiting rooms including our box office/sitting lounge for all the swankeriots to grab a cup of coffee and peruse books while waiting for show start,” said Executive/Artistic Director Matthew LaChiusa.

Newly refurbished box office/sitting lounge

“The second room we converted in the Compass Arts Gallery which will showcase local artists and photographers.

The Compass Arts Gallery | Pictured is the before and after of the Gallery.

“In addition to a forum from Dramatic Arts, the space will host a comedy improv act as well as premier a music showcase highlighting original material titled the Starting Block Music Sessions.

Starting Block Music Sessions – Mark Dux and the Bender Project kicked off the series in July

“Much of these repairs have been made, and with a fresh coat of paint the space has really come to life. We are inviting the public to catch the weekend performance of Lindsay Price’s ‘Emotional Baggage’ and take a look at the changes as well as become part of a grassroots performing center for all things local!”

The play ‘Emotional Baggage’ is essential to our new beginning; the commitment to bringing in works that are healing and, in times like these, find the sanguine message within, as well as establishing personnel who are committed to the true love of theater. The Compass Performing Arts Center envisions a fresh start with these two principles as well as the company’s motto ‘Art for the People; By the People’.

– The Compass Performing Arts Center Artistic Directors

Now is your chance to support this sensational new theater, gallery, and cultural center, located smack dab in the heart of the Elmwood Village. This theater has been out of commission for far too long, especially when you consider Buffalo’s cultural bounty that proliferates throughout all of its neighborhoods.

Emotional Baggage by Lindsay Price

Presented by Paige Allison Healing Arts and CPAC

Compass Performing Arts Center 545 Elmwood Avenue, Buffalo 14222

September 26th-27th, 8 pm

September 28th 4 pm & 8 pm

September 29th, 4 pm

$15 GA/$10 Student/Industry

Following each performance is a guided mediation titled “Mind Your Baggage” hosted by Paige Allison

Online Tickets: https://m.bpt.me/event/4324840

Website 

