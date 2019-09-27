Did you know that 94% of women in management positions played sports? That makes sense when you stop to think about it. Playing a sport gives a person more confidence, while helping with team building skills. Currently, there is a dearth of women coaches in WNY, which means that girls are not getting their fair shake when it comes to advancing in sports. That means that they are not being provided with a level playing field when it comes to building their careers. It all goes hand in hand.
In order to help remedy this situation, the United Way of Buffalo & Erie County and Western New York Girls in Sports are working together, along with Project Play Western New York, to host #SHECANCOACH. The event is designed to get more women into the field of coaching, which is also a direct form of mentoring. This “pilot” event is being organized by Daycia Clarke – Program Manager, WNY Girls in Sports United Way of Buffalo (a group supported by the Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Foundation).
“Our hope is that the women will be inspired by the day’s events, and by offering the immediate opportunity to sign up we have a better chance of seeing the women become connected to the youth sports movement in this community.”
- This is a half-day event that will bring women of all ages interested in coaching together
- Kickoff at 9:00 a.m. with a Welcome Panel with Q&A where coaches will talk about their experiences
- Workshops
- Sports Sampling and Up2Us Training Modules
- Briana Scurry, Legendary U.S. Goalkeeper, Two Time Olympic Gold Medalist, and World Cup Champion will be the Keynote Speaker
- The event is free but space is limited
#SHECANCOACH
The event will be held on September 29 at The Koessler Athletic Center at Canisius College – 1829 Main Street, Buffalo, NY 14208.
To register, go online to Eventbrite
Project Play Western New York is driven and funded by the Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Foundation’s Youth Sports & Recreation focus area in partnership with Community Foundation of Greater Buffalo and Aspen Institute Sports & Society Program.
Western New York Girls in Sports was established in 2006 by Mary Wilson to promote sports and fitness to adolescent girls while enriching their lives through sports. Twice a year, they invite 250 girls from across Erie County to sample a wide range of sports like basketball, golf, tennis, and volleyball. In 2018, Western New York Girls in Sports was awarded a grant from the Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Foundation to expand the program. The expansion will to be focused on providing year round athletic programming. Currently, Western New York Girls in Sports after-school programs are being piloted in multiple schools throughout the community. The biannual event is also being expanded through partnerships with other United Way organizations in seven other counties of Western New York.
