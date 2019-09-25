Phenominal Xpressions bounces from Downtown to North Buffalo

As interest in downtown properties heats up, especially along Main Street, we’re going to start to see some of the business dynamics change. Nikita Williams, owner of Phenominal Xpressions, initially made her mark along the 500 block of Main Street, but with the advancing tides of the street, she felt that it was time to head on over to North Buffalo – a district of the city that has been making significant strides. Williams managed to come across a storefront that was comparable in size to her former space, which she needed in order to accommodate her vast collection of merchandise, including belts, sunglasses, jewelry, hats, purses, dresses, etc.
As for the move, Williams is especially excited to be part of the tight-knit commercial fabric of Hertel. Since she was a retail pioneer downtown, she was pretty much on her own (retail-wise). Now she finds herself among countless other boutiques, shops, hair salons, etc., which she hopes to capitalize on.
Williams is also happy to share in the excitement of all of the organized seasonal events that continue to pop up on Hertel, from the Shop, Rock, and Strolls, to Mutt Struts, to the upcoming Build a Scarecrow Day! There are so many fun, family friendly goings-ons these days, which help to financially elevate all of the businesses on the street.
Not only has Williams been designing (and sewing) some of her own clothing lines, she’s also working with other local fashionistas to introduce hands-on workshops to the boutique. Williams has always supported local makers, and is now a maker herself. That’s what makes Phenominal Xpressions so exceptional.
When you stop in, be sure to ask Williams about her Make and Take Jewelry Workshops.
Phenominal Xpressions | 1493 Hertel Avenue | Buffalo, NY | 716.572.2494 | Facebook