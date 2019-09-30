Lawn Love – The Uber for Lawn Care, Gardening Services (and someday Snow Removal) Launches in Buffalo

The Uber model is proving mighty effective for a number of industries. The latest industry to go the Uber-way is lawn care and gardening. Founder & CEO Jeremy Yamaguchi has now brought Lawn Love to Buffalo. He’s done it by partnering up with a number of local lawn care and gardening businesses. Buffalo joins 120 other cities that now offer on-demand services for yards.

“Traditionally consumers have had to wait for a lawn care worker to physically come to their property, offer a quote, and schedule the service. It can take weeks to get the job done after initial contact was made. We’re excited to be bringing modern lawn care to homeowners,” said Yamaguchi.

Buffalo residents can now use their phone to order reliable and convenient lawn care services in less than two minutes.

Unlike other on-demand services that set out to squash the competition, Lawn Love works with local partners to tackle the jobs, thus benefitting the smaller local businesses, according to Yamaguchi, who launched the company in Southern California in 2014.

“For example, we give away field service software to streamline advertising, job routing, payment, etc. These resources are too expensive for most mom and pop businesses – the average lawn care company in Buffalo has only two employees and lacks the resources to modernize their business models. Lawn Love is giving these local lawn care businesses a better chance to compete against dominating corporate providers like TruGreen or Brightview,” said Yamaguchi.

Lawn Love is not just in the business of mowing lawns, a practice which is falling out of favor with many homeowners thanks to more naturalistic lawn practices being implemented in a world that is (hopefully) becoming more in tune with nature (learn more). Users can schedule a wide range of services including planting, weeding, aeration, gutter clearing… and while snow removal is listed as a service, it is not yet available in these parts. We will keep you posted when this service is added locally.

