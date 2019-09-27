Four Golden Tickets and a Buffalo Chocolate Factory?

Reminiscent of one of the greatest family movies of all time, Fowler’s Chocolates is preparing to give guided tours of its chocolate factory, and at the end of the tour, each participant will be handed an envelope. What’s in the envelope? You guessed it. The chocolatier is issuing four golden tickets, each good for a one year’s supply of sponge candy!
For 2 days, anyone who stops by the Fowler’s chocolate factory in Buffalo will be rewarded at the end of the tour with an envelope that could contain a ‘Golden Ticket’ good for a one year of sponge candy.
Now, what little boy or girl, or adult for that matter, wouldn’t love a chance to tour a chocolate factory, in hopes of uncovering one of the golden tickets? And what a prize – a year’s supply of one of Buffalo’s most beloved candies? And just like the film, visitors to the factory will get to see the sponge candy-making process, which includes plenty of samples along the way.
Is there a golden ticket in your future? There’s only one way to find out!
Fowler’s Chocolates is celebrating its 17th annual Factory Tour Willy Wonka style
Saturday, October 12th and Monday, October 14th, 2019
9am-Noon and 1-3pm both days
100 River Rock Drive Suite 102 Buffalo 14207
Tickets can be purchased online ($5) or the days of the tour ($6)
Click here for tickets