Dancing at the Well: A Global Relief Fundraiser

Have you been thinking about doing something good for the environment, but you weren’t sure which direction to take? If that’s the case, or if you have been an active eco mover and shaker all along, Main Street Gallery is hosting an event that you must attend. This evening, Saturday, September 28, you are invited to attend a special earth friendly event in Downtown Buffalo that will help to raise funds for the Amazon Rainforest, and the World Central Kitchen (benefits those affected by Hurricane Dorian).

It’s a crazy time for the planet, and there appears to be no letting up. So if/when we can help to make a difference, it’s more important than ever. The event will feature:

  • Music and art
  • Live entertainment
  • Craft auction
  • Traditional Caribbean food & drinks
  • An after party at Misuta Chow’s (right next door)

Live Music featuring:

  • Miosi
  • Ellen Degenerate

Art Exhibit featuring:

  • Obsidian Bellis
  • Sarah Kraus
  • Shaun Reich
  • Zachary Todtenhagen
  • Cynthia Vogel
  • Corinne Henderson
  • Mark Madden
  • Amanda Jane
  • Jose Rodriguez
  • Joe Vollan
  • Gina Pennock
  • John R. Witt
  • Brian Dickenson
  • Garrett Dykstra
  • Craig Larotunda of Revolution Gallery

Prop dancers/Jugglers featuring:

  • Nick Goetz
  • Kelsey Martinez

Rap Performance at 10pm featuring:

  • Kitten
  • Luciano ThatMob
  • Drizzo

Live Painting featuring:

  • Mark Madden/Madd Grafix

Dancing at the Well: A Global Relief Fundraiser

Saturday, September 28, 2019

Main St. Gallery | 515 Main St, Buffalo, New York 14203

7 PM – 11:30 PM

