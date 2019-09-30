Construction Watch: Ellicott Street Projects

Two projects are winding down construction along Ellicott Street. The Buffalo City Mission’s $15 million Community Center is being built at 100 E. Tupper Street while Uniland Development is renovating an existing building at 505 Ellicott Street as a co-working facility.

City Mission’s 75,000 sq.ft. facility will help prevent men, women, and children from becoming homeless and provide more complete care to individuals who already experience homelessness.

Facility components include a medical clinic, emergency shelter and transition housing. The current Buffalo City Mission has remained open throughout the construction process, with the new facility expected to open next year. The existing facility will then be demolished. Carmina Wood Morris is project architect.



Uniland Development’s conversion of a former warehouse at 505 Ellicott Street into a co-working center is getting bricked. The business center will encompass 32,000 sq.ft. and 3,000 sq.ft. of space is earmarked for a deli, coffee shop, or restaurant. Two apartments are also being constructed in the building.

Work involves extensive changes to the building’s exterior along with adding a mezzanine level. Uniland purchased the former Frey the Wheelman warehouse in 2014.



Uniland expects to open the facility by the end of this year.