Construction Watch: 133 School Street

Artist Ben Perrone’s new residence is shaping up at 133 School Street. The striking new build was designed by Eco-architect Kevin Connors (eco_logic STUDIO) and will include the residence, an attached garage and a studio on the formerly vacant lot.
“The house is solar, all electric, and completely off grid,” said Perrone. “This is possible and should be a standard for building through maximum insulation and excellent design by the architect, Kevin Connors. Also some of the land is going to be a community garden aided by runoff roof water collected for the garden. Plantings will enhance the building and will be low maintenance.”
By design, the new residence will have few windows to allow room for giant artworks and installations.