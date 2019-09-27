Construction Watch: 1159 Main

Friday, September 27th: Join us for our six-year anniversary party featuring Magic Beans w/ Cycles & Eggy !

We’ll have bar specials all night and many other surprises! Come on out and celebrate six amazing years!

-Doors: 7:00pm, show: 8:00pm

-Tickets: $8 ADV/$12 DOS

-Ages: 18

About Magic Beans:

The Magic Beans are a band sprouted from the cultural island of Colorado that are set out to bring their unique, genre-blending music to the masses and inspire good times. In the modern age, where things are no longer quite as black and white; the Beans strive to be as inclusive as possible by skirting the lines between many genres within their unique sound. Music can encompass so many different feels and emotions and it is the band’s goal to incorporate as much of it as they can into their sound and sometimes even one composition. Listeners are left with a danceable ode to funk, rock, bluegrass, americana, livetronica, world, prog, and more. Fans have effectively dubbed the genres they hear as spacefunk, ameritronica, and groovegrass.

Today’s modern music listener no longer defines themselves within one genre, in favor of enjoying as much diversity as they can. It is upon this new musical paradigm of inclusivity that the Beans have grown one of the largest fanbases in their region, the self-named “Team Bean”. The group uses no pre-recorded tracks or samples in favor of a more traditional approach to music; original songwriting and continually pushing the envelope are what have set this group apart. Seamlessly combining traditional genres with modern dance music, The Magic Beans strive to be original and expressive of the modern music lover.

The Magic Beans have shared the stage with an eclectic group of musicians: ranging from String Cheese Incident, Umphrey’s McGee, Lotus, Disco Biscuits, Leftover Salmon, ALO, The Motet, to acts like Railroad Earth, Kyle Hollingsworth Band, Great American Taxi, Twiddle, Dopapod, Zac Deputy, Elephant Revival, Greensky Bluegrass, Split Lip Rayfield, Juno What, Papadosio, & The Werks just to name a few. They’ve performed over 400 shows as group across the nation, selling out venues as they go. They host the annual Beanstalk Music Festival in Colorado which sells out every year and plays host to international, national, and regional acts of all kinds.

Cycles

Cycles epitomize the power-trio format with ripping guitar, fat bass grooves played out through furious slapping, and viciously dynamic drum beats flowing over intricate tempo changes. Each member wields a unique take on their instrument that when played together, forms a truly fresh and cohesive sound. Patrick Harvey commands the guitar with speed and precision reminiscent of Jimmy Herring while using his loop pedal virtually as its own instrument, a skill unique only to him. At the heart of the band lies Tucker McClung’s dominant slap-bass chops that captivates audiences and pumps the musical blood through the band. The recent addition of drummer, Collin O’Brien has brought new fire and life into band. With swift chops, fierce fills and decisive tempo, Collin has only further intensified the already explosive sound that is Cycles.

The current incarnation of the ever-developing sound of Cycles reveals itself today as a speeding freight train of sound and rhythm. Screaming peaks and balanced grooves find their way out of the chaos of a jam while samples ripped from the likes of Madonna, Lil Nas X and many more ring out and grab the unsuspecting audience by surprise, adding to the multicolored blend of sound filling a room and often standing out as comedic elements of the show. Drawing influence from artists such as Rage Against the Machine, J. Dilla, Primus, Weather Report, and many more, Cycles fuse an eclectic blend of genres to produce an original sound that has become harder and harder to find. Although only a few years old, Cycles have over 250 shows under their belt with tours extending across the entire U.S. A heavy touring schedule keeps them on their toes while providing the inspiration to continue to write and always strive to play better. Look out for their name soon on a festival schedule in your hands or a club marquee playing with your favorite bands.

Check out some video!

Live at Higher Ground



Live at Paradise Rock Club



“Live at Bridgeside Studios”

