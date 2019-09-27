Construction Watch: 1159 Main

The mixed use building, The Grid, at 1159 Main Street is quickly taking shape. Cedarland Development and D&S Capital Real Estate are constructing the five-story building that will include 215 apartments. Dagher purchased and demolished the Buffalo Motor Lodge property in 2014.
The approximately 130,000 sq.ft. building will include 215 apartment units (consisting of 85 one-bedroom, 15 two-bedroom and 115 studio apartments), as well as three ground-level commercial spaces of approximately 1,200 sq.ft. each. The apartment units will be located on floors one through five and the 5th floor will feature interior lounge space with an adjacent exterior rooftop deck. The first floor will include 4,200 sq.ft. of residential amenity, office/retail and co-work space.