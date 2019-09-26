Buffalo Bands Together: A Concert for Michael DiSanto

This Friday, a fundraiser event will be held at Town Ballroom for Buffalo guitarist Michael DiSanto, who suffered a life altering stroke earlier this summer. Michael is a full time musician, and has remained hospitalized since this happened. Needless to say, the longterm medical care comes with a financial cost.
Musician Geno McManus has been at the forefront of the fundraising efforts since day one. He, along with other close confidants Eric Crittenden and JJ Moscato, have worked tirelessly to raise over $30,000 through a GoFundMe page, and gig tips from musicians and venues.
I recently spoke to Geno about the event. “I approached Donny (Kutzbach) about using the Ballroom, and he was receptive to it,” Geno says. And so, the event became a go. Geno continues, “This event is the culmination of the first phase, which included the tip jar campaign.” The show will include performances by Grosh, Relics, Stoneflower, and Critt’s Juke Joint, which will include sessions by Michael’s bandmates from Verse.
The event will also include a VIP preshow, an open mic in the Leopard Lounge, and an auction featuring high end guitars, and Deep Purple memorabilia.
Bands Together: A Concert for Michael DiSanto
Tickets are $15 for general admission, and $50 VIP, and are available at Town Ballroom box office.
Or make a donation at: