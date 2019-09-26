On Saturday, September 28, you are invited to a fall festival like nothing else. This is the apple season, so it’s no wonder that The Broadway Market is hosting Apple Fest! This autumnal festival has got Buffalo written all over it? Why? Because this special festival brings together so many of Buffalo’s favorite culinary businesses, for a day that pays tribute to one of NY State’s most cherished farm industries.
“New York grows more apple varieties than any other state. With nearly 700 growers and 10,000,000+ trees, we produce enough apples each year to bake 500 million apple pies!” – Apples from NY
Apple Fest @ The Broadway Market will feature the following treats:
- Camellia Meats – Apple Sausage
- Chateau Buffalo – Hard Cider Samples
- East West Café – Apple Pie logs
- KO’s Kettle Corn – Mayer Brothers Apple Cider and Caramel Corn
- Lewandowski Produce and Famous Horseradish – great selection of apples right from the farm
- Margies’ Soul Food – Apple Cobbler
- Potts Deli – Apple Pierogi
- The Sweet Whisk – Caramel Apple Pound Cake and Apple Pie Chocolate Bon Bon
- White Eagle Bakery – Apple Jack Coffee Cake
Aside from all of the great eats, there will also be all of your other favorite market vendors on hand, as well as a surprise visit from Skiddles the Clown, who will be at the market from 11:00 am to 4:00 pm with face painting and balloons.
Typically, you have to head to the country to find so much apple-y goodness. But now the fine folks at The Broadway Market are bringing the apples to you!
Apple Fest @ The Broadway Market
Saturday, September 28, 2019
8 AM – 5 PM
The Broadway Market | 999 Broadway Street | Buffalo, New York 14212
Lead image: Photo by Andy Chilton