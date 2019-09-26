250 Delaware Achieves LEED Silver Status

The Delaware North Building at 250 Delaware Avenue has been certified as a LEED Silver building by the U.S. Green Building Council. LEED, or Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design, is the most widely used “green building” rating system in the world. It is a globally recognized symbol of sustainability achievement.
This accreditation recognizes the best-in-class green building strategies and practices used in the development and ongoing operation of Uniland Development Company’s 12-story, 353,296-square-foot mixed-use building. These include the building’s erosion, sedimentation control and brownfield remediation plans and recycling of construction materials during its development. The Delaware North Building’s indoor air quality monitoring systems, storm water management and heating, cooling and ventilation systems contribute to environmentally sustainable building operations.
“This project has helped transform this section of Delaware Avenue into a vibrant area with residences, hotels and businesses that generate constant activity,” said Michael J. Montante, Uniland Vice President. “This LEED Silver status represents the level of planning, design, construction and operation that makes The Delaware North Building a modern addition to Buffalo’s great architectural landscape.”
“As a global hospitality company, Delaware North’s reach includes 55,000 associates and spans four continents – but our roots remain firmly planted in downtown Buffalo,” said Dan Zimmer, Vice President of Corporate Finance and Development for Delaware North. “Delaware North has always placed great importance on innovation and forward thinking, and we’re proud to have a state-of-the-art, LEED Silver building bearing our name along the city’s skyline.”
In addition to housing Delaware North’s global headquarters, the inspiring building also includes The Westin Buffalo hotel (owned and operated by Delaware North), a pair of Delaware North company-owned-and-operated restaurants (a newly renovated Patina 250 and Jake’s Café), Class A office space, an adjacent parking garage and underground parking.