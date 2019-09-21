21 & Under Battle of the Bands @ Sugar City

The 21 and Under Battle of the Bands is almost here!

This is a great opportunity for young musicians to show what they are up to in the music scene. The following interview is with co-organizer Brandon Schlia (Steak & Cake Records).

How did the registration go?

We started with a registration session in May where we signed up a few bands, plus some heavy promotion to try and enlist a few more.

Overall how has the response been?

So far it’s been difficult to get the message out to this younger age group.

Why do you think?

Part of me thinks it’s possible that there just aren’t any active bands made up of 14 year olds, but the other part of me refuses to believe that.

What’s up with the October event?

In July we held a trial run show where the bands performed without a judging component but this next one in October will be official.

How does voting work?

The audience will vote and decide the winner via secret ballot and we’ll crown the first winner. However, this is only the first bracket. The audience will decide the winner via secret ballot.

What does the winner get?

The winner gets a trophy, bragging rights, a Guitar Center gift card, and automatic entry into the finale showcase.

What comes next?

In March of 2020 we’ll have another battle and the winner of that bracket will face off against the winner of this one in a grand finale show scheduled for June of 2020, including a panel of guest judges.

What does the line-up look like so far?

The bill includes Muddle which plays a sort of throwback punk-pop comparable to bands like Green Day, early Foo Fighters or early No Doubt. We’ve also got Gunther’s Radio which sounds like it was transplanted right out of the 90’s alternative scene, sounding somewhat like Spacehog. Then there’s Not for Nothing, a powerhouse indie outfit that seems to be playing gigs at breakneck speed. And we’ve also got Oscar’s Cash who just joined up and I know almost nothing about! They do have a great cover of Modest Mouse’s “Float On” on their Instagram so I’m imaging some indie alternative vibes from them as well (they are taking the place of Maxi Pads, a Rochester band that unfortunately had to drop out).

21 & Under Battle of the Bands

Friday, October 11, 2019 at 6 PM – 11 PM

Doors at 6pm | Music at 7pm

Sugar City | 1239 Niagara Street | Buffalo, New York 14213

$5 admission

Got a band? Want to play? Email steakandcakerecords@gmail.com

Sugar City is an alcohol and drug free space, all ages are welcome!

See Facebook event