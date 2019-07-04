World Naked Bike Ride Buffalo 2019

This is the fifth year that Buffalo will take part in the World Naked Bike Ride. Similar to World Naked Gardening Day (already took place) and World Naked Sailing Day (takes place on August 1st each year), World Naked Bike Ride gives people the freedom to drop their drawers and publicly display their own pride without prejudice. But more importantly, World Naked Days are designed to bring attention to our over reliance on oil. That’s why alternative modes of transportation are such great vehicles to get the message out, loud and clear.
“The Buffalo World Naked Bike Ride is a happening of people-powered transportation bringing awareness to oil addiction and the negative impacts of car culture. Our naked bodies will symbolize the vulnerability of cyclists on the roads. Come ‘as bare as you dare’ to the Buffalo Underwear/Naked Bike Ride (and skate) and help us promote our vision of a cleaner, safer, body-positive world.” – WNBRB
The 2019 ride takes place Saturday, July 13. According to ride organizers, “The ride checkpoint will be between 2 and 2:45 pm at the Life Memorial Park on Porter and Normal Avenue. You will be sent to the actual start point for the ride from there.”
This is a ride, where each person is responsible for her or himself. For any questions, be sure to read the rules and suggestions on this Facebook page. There is an after party rally for the cyclists when the ride wraps up. Altogether, the event goes from 2 PM to 11 PM.
The World Naked Bike Ride is an international clothing-optional bike ride in which participants plan, meet and ride together en masse on human-powered transport, to “deliver a vision of a cleaner, safer, body-positive world.”