Waxlight Bar a Vin & Las Puertas invite you to attend a Bastille Day-Inspired Dinner

In preparation for their fall opening later this year, restaurateurs Edward Forster, Jessica Railey, Joseph Fenush, Tony Rials, and Jeff Yannuzzi will be hosting a series of pop-ups at some of the area’s most respected eateries around town. Their new restaurant concept – Waxlight Bar a Vin – will be opening at 27 Chandler Street in Buffalo’s Black Rock neighborhood.
The dinner will focus on modern Mexican flavors with classic and modern French cooking techniques, showcasing paired cocktails & wines.
The team’s initial pop-up will be held at Las Puertas (385 Rhode Island Street), where a Mexican Bastille Day Dinner be held on Monday, July 15th, 2019. The mash-up is in tribute to Waxlight Bar a Vin’s personalities and talents that are well versed in French cuisine and wines, with a splash of Mexican flair brought about by Victor Parra Gonzalez’s culinary sensibilities at Las Puertas. The pop-up “preview” dinner will showcase a number of cooking and cocktailing dynamics from some of the who’s who of the local restaurant industry.
- Dishes may include ingredients like rhubarb, chile de arbo, halibut, masa, yellow wax beans, foie gras, hibiscus, and chorizo
- The beverage pairings will focus on French wines in every iteration – guests may see dry & oxidized dessert wine from the South of France, classic wines from Burgundy, Loire or Bordeaux, as well as younger wines from smaller, lesser-known regions like Jura & Bugey
The dinner will be prepared by chefs Edward Forster and Joseph Fenush, alongside certified sommeliers, expert mixologists, and industry pros Jeff Yannuzzi, Tony Rials, and Jessica Railey.
The cost is $105/person, plus tax and gratuity, and includes 7 courses and wine pairings. This is a pre-paid, ticketed event. Reservations can be made by emailing Victor Parra Gonzalez (laspuertasbuffalo@gmail.com). See Facebook event. Reservations can also be made via phone 716-807-1141 with credit card information to hold spots.