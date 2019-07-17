Video: Rob Lynch and his NF students draw attention to Planet Earth’s Disappearing Animals

Over the years, I’ve been following the work of musician and teacher Rob Lynch, who has not only painted some outrageous murals, he’s also created some spectacular videos with the help of students from his Advanced Placement Art class at Niagara Falls High School. The result of those works are not only uplifting, they are mesmerizing (see here). The video performances allow the students to express their artistic freedoms in a way that is both empowering and long-lasting (thanks to the permanence of the videos, which are online).
A Wayne White influenced parade down Old Falls Street and toward Niagara Falls State Park.
Lynch’s most recent project came about as a way to bring attention to the planet’s endangered species. The students came up with the idea, and Lynch ran with it. Together, they created dramatic masks that represented the animals, and then took to the streets of Niagara Falls, for an organic parade. The artists were joined by marching musicians from the high school, which added a greater sense of fun and enthusiasm to the project.
An important aside for the effort was to draw attention to Old Falls Street in Niagara Falls, which looks great in the video! But more than anything, it comes down to the disappearing animals that include:
- Cross River Gorilla. Status: Critically endangered.
- Boreal Caribou. Status: Endangered.
- Golden Lion Tamarin. Status: Endangered.
- Maned Sloth. Status: Vulnerable.
- Milne Edwards Sportive Lemur. Status: Endangered.
- Asian Crested Ibis. Status: Endangered.
- Red-Cheeked Gibbon. Status: Endangered.
- Jaguar. Status: Near threatened.
Who would have ever thought, that in our lifetime, we would manage to ravage the planet to the point of causing the extinction, and near extinction, of so many animals, insects, fish, bugs, and plants? Hopefully these types of efforts made by Lynch and his students can help to draw attention to the crisis at hand, as the clock is ticking.