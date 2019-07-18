It’s time to disco Buffalo! No, no the WLD, but a brand new disco/funk night, brought to you by our friends over at The Tabernacle. So get ready, and break out those funky disco shoes, because it’s time to party like it’s the 70s all over again. Prish Moran, owner of Sweet_ness 7 Café and The Tabernacle, came up with the idea of transforming The Tabernacle into a dance club that harkens back to the days of Studio 54 in NYC.
The THOU SHALT DISCO! series will take place on consecutive Fridays, starting July 19.
“The disco/funk series is dedicated to the ones that love to dance; the ones that spent Friday nights dancing in fire halls and school auditoriums or wherever there was music playing back in the day.” – The Tabernacle
Come check out the restored church in all of its chic glory – the bar, restaurant, music venue, and most recently, a dance hall, has been funkified with colorful floor to ceiling murals. The colorful scene makes for the perfect discotheque.
The event will take place every Friday night, 10pm-1am, and feature funk and disco tracks provided by DJ Lo Pro and Sike.
THOU SHALT DISCO: Dance Nights at The Tabernacle
Fridays, starting July 19, 2019 @ 10:00pm-1:00am
The Tabernacle at Sweet_ness 7 Café
211 Lafayette Avenue, Buffalo, NY 14213
$10 cover
For more information, visit the Facebook event
Photo by Caitlyn Wilson