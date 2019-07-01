Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

The Taste of Diversity Festival, through the eyes of photographer Glenn Murray

Leave it to photographer Glenn Murray to capture some of the colorful highlights of The Taste of Diversity Festival, which was held this past Saturday. This annual festival has become a mainstay event on the city’s West Side, and helps to showcase many of the wonderful cultural attributes of Grant Street.

2019 marked the 16th year of the event that transitions Grant Street into an international curbside marketplace for a day. The Taste of Diversity Festival was held in conjunction with the Myanmar Water Festival, adding to the growing cultural momentum of the district. 

Not only are there plenty of worldly food options, the festival also showcases a wide range of entertainment. Following is a snapshot of the action – the dancers, the waterworks, the fashion, the music, and the people who come together to make this festival one of the most anticipated events of the summer.

Written by queenseyes

queenseyes

Newell Nussbaumer is 'queenseyes' - Eyes of the Queen City and Founder of Buffalo Rising. Co-founder Elmwood Avenue Festival of the Arts. Co-founder Powder Keg Festival that built the world's largest ice maze (Guinness Book of World Records). Instigator behind Emerald Beach at the Erie Basin Marina. Co-created Flurrious! winter festival. Co-creator of Rusty Chain Beer. Instigator behind Saturday Artisan Market (SAM) at Canalside, Buffalo Porchfest, and Paint vs. Paint. Founder of The Peddler retro and vintage market on Elmwood. Instigator behind Liberty Hound @ Canalside. Throws The Witches Ball at Statler City, the Hertel Alley Street Art Festival, and The Flutterby Festival.

