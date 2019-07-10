The Perfect Summer Plans for a Young Professional in Buffalo Niagara

It’s true that summer time in Buffalo means there is no shortage of things to do. Yet there still seem to be those days when you find yourself wishing you had some exciting plans. You could organize something, but in reality, no one likes a group chat that will lead to a round-robin of decisions that hopefully materialize into plans. Why not get on board with BN360 for the summer? BN360 is a program of the Buffalo Niagara Partnership for young professionals.
With BN360 you can:
- Meet great people
- Better yourself as you develop your skills and connections
- Feel good about having plans (that you don’t have to make yourself)
- Enjoy complimentary refreshments (free food!)
Set your phone reminder and invite a friend for one or all of these great upcoming BN360 events:
The Power of Knowing Your Why – Tuesday, July 16 – Can you define your “why”? Join BN360 and expert Sesha Yalamanchili for a hands-on workshop designed to help you understand what drives and inspires you and how you can use that to make more intentional choices in your career and life.
Come Together for Happy Hour at Castellani Art Museum – Thursday, July 25 – BN360 has teamed up with the Castellani Art Museum of Niagara University for a summer celebration. Grab a lawn chair and a few friends as we enjoy an evening out, including: live music from The BBC Band (a Beatles Tribute you can’t miss), food trucks, live art demonstrations, VIP tours and so much more. Rain or shine, the party will go on! Tickets are $15, include 1 complimentary beer or wine, and all proceeds go to the Castellani Art Museum.
Coaching – Finding What Works – Friday, August 9 – Expert Mike Cardus will be leading a seminar on problem solving and team work. Using the solution-focused SOLVED coaching Method, Mike will lead participant through interactive activities that allow for real-world practice.
LinkedIn Lessons – Tuesday, August 20 – Learn the ins and outs of navigating content and connections on LinkedIn with Claire Petrie and Daniel Schlein. LinkedIn can be a powerful tool to help you grow your personal and employer brand. Optimize your profile, learn to be a thought leader, and make connections that count.
Get out and get involved. There are other people just like you looking to meet and make connections, while also enhancing their skill sets.
Are you ready to register? BN360 members enjoy FREE access to all BN360 events and programs, with the exception of Happy Hours (like Come Together). Not a BN360 member? Not a problem. Become a member today and enjoy a full of year of events like these!
To learn more about BN360 visit thepartnership.org/bn360 or contact rherrmann@thepartnership.org.
This content was produced in collaboration between Buffalo Rising and the Buffalo Niagara Partnership. The facts and opinions published in Buffalo Rising express solely the thoughts and opinions of our respective authors.