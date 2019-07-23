Just when you think that gardens couldn’t be any greater in Buffalo, comes along The Futures Garden. This Grassroots Garden is located directly across from the Marva J Daniel Futures Preparatory School #37 (Futures Phoenix), which is just down Carlton Street from The Medical Campus. On my way to visit a friend who lives a few doors away from the garden, I made a pitstop to inspect the sustainable grounds in all of their glory.
This garden has it all – giant rain barrels, composting, raised beds, beautiful signage, places to sit and ponder, solar power, hand painted garbage cans, flowers, veggies, and even a mini library. To me, this garden is about as inspirational as it gets.
I am told that the neighboring school might be interested in officially purchasing the garden lot from the City. The school already has a solid partnership with Grassroots Gardens, which gives students a place to garden, while learning valuable lessons along the way.
I am so happy to see so many of these types of symbiotic relationships are springing up between public schools and neighboring gardens. These gardening opportunities provide valuable lessons that the students will carry with them for the rest of their lives.