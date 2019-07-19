The Future of Driverless Cars in Buffalo

Over the last few years, we’ve been reading about driverless cars in other cities, but what does the future of the driverless car look like in Buffalo? That’s what the Buffalo Niagara Regional Transportation Council would like to discuss, via a forum that it will be hosted along with Arizona State University. The results of the participants’ interaction with the panel will be shared with local, national, and international transportation planners to help inform future policies and projects.
This forum will help us educate the public, and gain a better understanding of the benefits and challenges facing AV implementation.
This fascinating and informative forum is part of GBNRTC’s Moving Forward 2050 long-range transportation plan. It will give us a glimpse of the future of transportation, as it pertains to driverless cars in Buffalo, and around the globe. The future is arriving fast. There are driverless cars on the road currently. But this is just a tiny faction of what we can expect to see down the road. In years to come, cars will be so technically advanced that they will be more like traveling offices and even bedrooms. The cars will act as auto transports, giving passengers the ability to accomplish tasks other than driving. Cars will talk to each other, and seamlessly and safely interact with the roadways.
Now is your chance to help those who are in the driver’s seat when it comes to rolling out driverless cars.
Our Driverless Futures: A community forum on the future of driverless mobility
Saturday, August 3, 2019, 9:30am-5pm
Hayes Hall, University at Buffalo South Campus (3435 Main St., Buffalo NY 14214)
This day-long forum brings together approximately 100 members of the general public. These individuals are non-experts with varying levels of familiarity with automated technologies, and different perspectives on how driverless mobility systems might affect their lives and communities. Forum participants are seated at tables with approximately 6-7 other participants and a trained facilitator. The facilitator guides the participants through 7 sessions, or rounds, of discussion. Each session focuses on a different topic related to driverless mobility.
To encourage a broad range of participants, the global AV Forum organizers provide $100 stipends to participants. This can help offset travel costs, childcare costs, or time off of work. Breakfast and lunch will be provided. Participants must be at least 18 years old . Registration is at: themobilitydebate.net/find-a-debate/#usa
Learn more about the initiative on the GBNRTC website
Lead image: @localmotors Olli Autonomous Vehicle shuttle @UBuffalo