The Earth High Fives Perks Café!

Can you imagine what would happen if we each did our part to protect the planet? Once again, one café in Buffalo continues to beat the environmental drum as loud as it can, by pushing the limits of what it can do when it comes to rolling out eco measures and practices. Perks Café is now carrying bottled water in a single use plant based container!
Yes, this is what we have all been waiting for. Over the years, I’ve written about the future of plastic-free containers, especially those pertaining to the water consumption industry. For some reason, we all feel healthier when we drink water, but that has not translated to a healthy trend for the planet. Plastic water bottles have become a scourge, yet there have been no “single use” alternatives on the market, until recently.
Of course Perks is leading the way, once again, by implementing the plant based containers into their sales’ program.
“Given the well documented harmful nature of the plastic bottle we have elected, as part of our on-going commitment to sustainability, carry water in card board containers. These containers are much more environmentally friendly,” stated Julie Leone, Vice President Perks.
“The ultimate taste test is our customers so we are offering basic water, cherry infused water, and lemon infused water. We plan on testing more flavors, or as requested by customer but we will not be selling plastic,” said Catherine Prince, Perks’ Director of Operations.
Perks is now Composting Food Scraps + Coffee Grounds with Natural Upcycling as part of their Earth-Friendly Initiatives.
Along with water carried in biodegradable bottles, Perks has also introduced composting to all three of their restaurants. “Given the environmental impact the additional monthly cost is well worth it. Being a local company we feel a strong commitment to this initiative,” added Leone.
Perks is operated by Wainfleet Companies a local Restaurant Operator based in Buffalo.