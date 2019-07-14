Tango 102.4: Next Steps in Argentine Tango

For the next few Mondays this month (through August 5), Buffalo Argentine Tango Society will be hosting tango lessons for “dancers with some basic tango experience” at Vivid Buffalo. This is your chance to elevate your tango moves with your dance partner. And if you don’t have a dance partner, that’s OK – there is no partner required for these lessons.
These lessons will teach you some new steps and techniques, while providing a fun atmospheric dance floor.
Here’s what you will learn week to week:
- Week 1: 5 Drills to Improve Axis Sensitivity
- Week 2: Corrida
- Week 3: Barridas
- Week 4: Intro to Boleo: What you need to get kickin’
- Week 5: Sacada Part 1
- Week 6: Sacada Part 2
Dance participants can either choose to take the individual classes at $15 per class, or sign up to take the entire dance series for $75*.
Vivid Buffalo has emerged as an artistic cultural space, where people can learn to paint, dance, get fit, and everything in-between. Buffalo Argentine Tango Society invites you to come experience the joy of tango dancing, along with a host of others who will be sharing the dance floor.
It all starts on Monday, July 15 at 7pm. Vivid Buffalo is located at 3124 Main Street.
*BONUS: your paid group lesson tuition also includes *free* admission to the practice session following the beginner’s lesson from, 9:00pm – 10pm at the studio (an $90 value).
Photo by 7 SeTh